Olympia City Council will resume Zoom meetings following rise in COVID cases

Following an uptick of COVID-19 cases in Thurston County, Olympia’s City Council has decided to end in-person meetings and resume meeting virtually over Zoom.

Olympia’s city council announced that their next meeting on Aug. 10 will be held over Zoom. In July, after Governor Jay Inslee lifted state-wide COVID restrictions, Olympia’s City Council held their first in-person meeting in 16-months. But, by the end of July, Thurston County became an area considered to have substantial COVID transmissions and now the CDC and county health officials are telling folks to mask up and resume social distancing, regardless of vaccination status.

In a press release, City Manager Jay Burney said, “Returning to remote meetings during this surge in cases is safest for the community, Council and staff.”

The public can register to attend the council’s Zoom business meeting at https://Olympia.legistar.com and selecting the “City Council” tab near the top of the window. The council’s agendas and meeting details for next week’s meetings are also available on the website.

City Council can be watched live on Zoom, Thurston Community Television Channel 3, and the Thurston County Media website. If you miss a meeting and want to see what you missed, recordings are uploaded to https://Olympia.legistar.com the day after the meeting.