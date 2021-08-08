Panattoni development proposal emerges for Port of Olympia property in Tumwater

The area shown in purple is a 200-acre parcel associated with Port of Olympia property known as New Market Industrial Campus. The port has approved an option agreement for the land with a Southern California developer called Panattoni. Courtesy

A 200-acre parcel in Tumwater owned by the Port of Olympia could be getting its first land-use proposal, according to comments made during an online public workshop.

The Thursday evening workshop brought together representatives from the city of Tumwater, the port and about 50 members of the public who watched online and submitted comments.

A year ago the port commission voted 2-1 to approve a lease option agreement with Panattoni, a Southern California-based developer know for building warehouses. The agreement allows Panattoni to explore potential development on the site before committing to a long-term ground lease with the port.

Now, a project appears imminent, port Executive Director Sam Gibboney said. She said Panattoni was competing to bring an undisclosed manufacturer to the site, which would require a building of about 400,000 square feet. She said the developer could be submitting a land-use application for the project soon.

Although a 400,000-square-foot building is significant, a building of about 1 million square feet is considered to be the anchor tenant for the project, Gibboney said.

Another key detail emerged during the meeting: The port and city of Tumwater have reached a tentative deal on a development agreement for the site.

The development agreement would not supersede the city’s land-use process, but it would lock in some expectations for the future project, including zoning regulations vested for 20 years.

That prompted a resident to ask: Why would Tumwater accept a freeze on zoning regulations for future development?

Mike Matlock, Tumwater’s community development director, said from Panattoni’s point of view there is value in predictability because city councils can change zoning over time.

However, Matlock said the city isn’t ready to sign off on vesting just yet, wanting to put “sideboards” around it, he said.

“Environmental regulations evolve all the time,” Matlock said. “From our standpoint, we want to respond to changing environmental regulations, such as for stormwater.”

The development agreement needs to be approved by the port commission and Tumwater City Council. The agreement is set to come before the port commission on Aug. 23 and possibly as early as September for the council.

The vesting element of the agreement might be a tough sell for the council because they raised a number of concerns about the lease option during a work session a year ago.

Councilman Michael Althauser asked then whether a signed option agreement would prevent the city from pursuing a moratorium or rezone.

City Administrator John Doan said it would not.

“If we’re allowed to do (the rezone), then we should do that,” said Councilman Charlie Schneider. “I believe as a council we should put our foot down.”

It also might be a tough sell for the community. During Thursday’s workshop, residents asked dozens of questions about trees, truck traffic and stormwater, and they expressed their frustrations with the presentation.

“This presentation is sales and marketing, not very informational,” said resident Tony Wilson via online chat.

Other elements of the proposed development agreement: truck traffic would have to drive north away from Bush Middle School, a multi-use trail would be constructed, and once Panattoni has leased 100 acres, property would be provided for a community center or some other city-designated use, Gibboney said.

Tumwater Mayor Pete Kmet said the property has been zoned for light-industrial use for decades.

“We have an opportunity to bring jobs and contribute to our community,” he said.