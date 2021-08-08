Homicide investigation under way after man found dead in Thurston County Saturday

Stock photo Getty Images

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death as a homicide.

About 10:40 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of 93rd Avenue Southwest after a report of a suspicious death.

The man’s sister, who had gone to her brother’s residence to check on him, could see through a window that he was dead, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies entered the home about 10:50 a.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound to his head.

The man was shot through a window while sleeping, according to a preliminary investigation of his death.

“This is now being investigated as a homicide,” the Sheriff’s Office said via social media on Saturday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Howard Reynolds at howard.reynolds@co.thurston.wa.us or Detective Tim English at timothy.english@co.thurston.wa.us.