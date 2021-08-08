The weekend weather was pleasant. Now, get ready for much hotter weather this week

By Friday of this week, it is expected to be very warm, according to the National Weather Service. Courtesy

The weekend weather was pleasant. It was much cooler, it produced cloudy skies and even measurable rain in some places.

But it’s not going to last, and by mid-week, it’s going to get downright uncomfortable again as temperatures start to climb into the mid-80s, then mid-90s and possibly 100 degrees in the Olympia area by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures are not expected to reach 100 degrees in the Seattle/Tacoma area and Bellingham, but it is still forecast to be very warm.

It all begins Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-80s in Seattle/Tacoma and Bellingham, while the Olympia area, which is always a little warmer, could rise into the low 90s.

On Thursday, turn up the mercury just a little bit more. All the aforementioned areas are expected to see temperatures in the 90s, with the Olympia area possibly touching 100 degrees.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

And then on Friday, it heats up even further. Temperatures will inch into the upper 90s, with the Olympia area forecast to hit 102 degrees. By Saturday, temperatures will inch down a bit, but still be very warm.

The National Weather Service warns that the warmer weather poses a risk to those without adequate cooling, which may lead to the reopening of cooling centers throughout the region.

Cooling centers popped during the June heatwave after 100 degree temperatures descended on the state for multiple days in late June.

Overnight temperatures during the Wednesday through Saturday warm up will fall into the 60s, but an overnight temperature of 65 might still feel very warm.