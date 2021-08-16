Have you seen these 2 men? Tumwater police say they stole plywood from job site

Tumwater police are asking the public to help identify two men accused of theft. Courtesy

Tumwater police are asking the public to help identify two men accused of theft.

Police say they stole a large supply of plywood from a construction site about 5 a.m. Friday.

They were last seen driving a white truck with a yellow light bar attached to it. The truck also has a logo or business sign affixed to the driver’s door.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tumwater police at 360-754-4200 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.