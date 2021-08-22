Need a job? These 4 Olympia area employers are hiring Wednesday

A hiring event is set for 11-3 p.m. Wednesday at Express Employment Professionals in west Olympia. Courtesy

Four Thurston County employers will gather for a hiring event 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Express Employment Professionals, 1120 Harrison Ave. NW in Olympia.

The four employers:

▪ Cardinal Glass, a glass manufacturer that operates a plant in Tumwater.

▪ Girard Wood Products, a pallet manufacturer in Lacey.

▪ Medline, a manufacturer and distributor of medical devices and supplies in Lacey.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ International Wood Products, an independent building material distributor in Tumwater.

Job seekers should be prepared for on-site interviews.

In addition, Express Employment Professionals, a staffing business, has more than 65 positions to fill for 46 different Thurston County employers.

“These positions are with warehouse, manufacturing, hospitality, administrative, professional and health care organizations with wages ranging from $15 an hour in production to $100,000 per year for a health and safety manager,” said Express owner Reid Bates.

“We expect to be making conditional job offers to applicants who attend our hiring event this Wednesday,” he added.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER