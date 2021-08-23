Local
Sunday brush fire in Hawks Prairie was contained with help of helicopter
Helicopters from the state Department of Natural Resources were called in to help contain a brush fire in northeast Lacey on Sunday afternoon.
The fire spread rapidly from 8800 Campus Glen Drive NE, a residential neighborhood between Willamette Drive and Meridian Road.
It was ultimately contained before it reached nearby homes, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
DNR firefighters stayed on site to continue to clean up hot spots throughout Sunday evening.
