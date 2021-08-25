Need a job? These Olympia area employers are looking to hire warehouse workers Friday

Thurston County WorkSource, which operates the area’s unemployment office, is the setting this Friday for what it calls the “Warehousing and Logistics Hiring Event.” Staff file photo

Thurston County WorkSource, which operates the area’s unemployment office, is the setting this Friday for what it calls the “Warehousing and Logistics Hiring Event.”

The in-person event will be held outdoors 10-3 pm. Friday at 1570 Irving St. SW, Tumwater, WA 98512. The event does not require registration.

WorkSource says the event will feature more than 1,000 job opportunities from the following employers: Amazon, Fastenal, Harbor Wholesale, The Home Depot, LaborMax Staffing, Morgan Transfer, Snow Joe, Target and Uline.

Amazon operates a distribution center in DuPont, Washington.

Harbor Wholesale and Uline, which operate warehouses in Lacey, have recently announced hiring events of their own, but apparently still need workers.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Snow Joe, a manufacturer of lawn and garden equipment, recently christened its new space in Lacey.

Those who plan to attend are asked to dress for an interview and bring several copies of their resume.

For more information, contact Micah Pong, business solutions navigator at the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce, mpong@thurstonchamber.com.