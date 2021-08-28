Hundreds rally at Washington state Capitol campus against COVID-19 vaccine requirements

A woman who would only identify herself as “Lady Justice” joined hundreds of citizens outside the Capitol in Olympia Saturday, August 28, 2021, to protest Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate for state workers. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

Hundreds of people gathered at the Washington state Capitol Campus on Saturday to protest against a statewide vaccine mandate for state employees, health care workers and school staff.

People lined the streets, waving signs that said “Stop mandates now” and “Tell our lawmakers no!”

The event was organized by “Liberty, At All Hazards” to demand that Gov. Jay Inslee change course and revoke the COVID-19 vaccination requirement he implemented earlier this month.

Inslee acted to require COVID-19 vaccinations for some workers following sharp increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases, spurred by the Delta variant, across the state. The Washington State Department of Health reported an all-time high of hospitalization this month, with a seven-day rolling average for hospital admissions at 96 as of Aug. 6, tripled from a low of 29 as of June 16.

According to the Department of Health, unvaccinated people ages 16-44 and 45-64 are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated. Vaccinations reduce a person’s chances of becoming seriously sick or hospitalized.

As of Aug. 25, 70.5 percent of Washington’s population ages 12 and up had initiated vaccination, and 64 percent were fully vaccinated.

In a press release for Saturday’s event, protest leaders warned that “multiple areas of the state will be severely reduced or shut down completely” because people will not receive the vaccine.

“From prisons, to hospitals, to First Responders of all types, from firefighters, to police, to EMS personnel, to ferry workers, to teachers, coaches, and school volunteers, bus drivers, sanitation workers, and so on – the Governor is unnecessarily threatening the genuine safety and well-being of the citizens of Washington if he forces his mandate to stand,” the group said.

Corinne and Scott Reiquam from Orting showed up at Saturday’s event, saying they wanted to stand up for their right to decide whether they want the vaccine. Corinne works for the state in the medical field.

“We believe it’s our right as American citizens to choose,” she told The News Tribune.

The Reiquams said that they are not vaccinated against COVID-19, but they are not against vaccinations — they just want to wait longer to see any long-term effects.

Scott said that the mandate for the vaccine was what really changed things for him, feeling as though it sets a bad precedent for the future.

“I said, ‘Okay, I’ve got to put my foot down and say something,’” he said.

Tracy Rossi, a 32-year employee with the City of Tacoma’s solid waste department, came to the rally because she thinks the vaccination mandate is wrong. She added that she had open heart surgery and was advised not to get the vaccine.

“I don’t believe someone can tell you what to do with your body,” she told The News Tribune, adding that she’s going to get a religious exemption.

Rossi was there with her friend, Sherrie Wilkie, a school bus driver for the Peninsula School District, who echoed Rossi’s points.

“We need to stand up for our medical freedom,” she said.

Nikki Foster, a paraeducator from Roy, and Candace Strubhar, a caregiver from University Place, were also at Saturday’s rally.

“I’m here (because) of this idea that we have to be mandated to take something that we don’t feel safe taking,” Foster said.

“It’s not really even about the vaccine itself — it’s about the principle. Because if they forced us to do this now, what’s next?” added Strubhar.

Foster said she’s working to get a religious exemption.

“I would say, also… If we don’t use our freedom to defend our freedom, we will lose our freedom. And I really think that’s the heartbeat of what’s going on here today,” Foster said.