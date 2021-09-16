DOH names Kwan-Gett chief science officer

Dr. Tao Kwan-Gett has been hired as the state Department of Health’s Chief Science Officer, the agency announced.

In his new role, Kwan-Gett will serve as DOH’s primary science expert and a key spokesperson on public health issues. His first day is Oct. 1.

Kwan-Gett currently is a primary care pediatrician at Virginia Mason Sand Point Pediatrics at University Village in Seattle and serves as the faculty lead for the Northwest Public Health Primary Care Leadership Institute. He grew up in Utah, attended Harvard University, including for medical school, and moved to Seattle in 1990.

—Rolf Boone