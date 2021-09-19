Local
WA state troopers pursue woman in golf cart near Kent
Troopers pursued a woman in a golf cart Sunday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.
About 8 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a report of a woman in a golf cart, ultimately trying to go the wrong way on the 212th Street exit in Kent, Trooper Rick Johnson said.
If she had continued up the exit, she would’ve found herself driving the wrong way on state Route 167, he said.
To stop the woman, troopers used what they call a “pursuit intervention technique” to halt the golf cart.
The woman, described as being in distress, was taken to an area hospital for an involuntary mental health evaluation, Johnson said.
After the incident, troopers were trying to locate the owner of the golf cart.
Trooper Johnson said the following on Twitter: “First time in my 30 years we had a short golf cart pursuit.”
This story was originally published September 19, 2021 11:45 AM.
