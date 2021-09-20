Man assaulted with martial arts weapon at Olympia gas station

Stock photo Getty Images

An employee at a gas station in Olympia was assaulted overnight Monday with a martial arts weapon known as “nunchucks,” according to Olympia police.

Nunchucks typically are two short wooden sticks, connected by chain or rope.

About 3:45 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the 3200 Pacific Avenue Southeast after a witness discovered a trail of blood that ran from the cash register to outside the convenience store at that location, Lt. Paul Lower said.

After police arrived, they found the employee returning to the store, bleeding from his head. He was taken to an area hospital where he was believed to have been treated and released, Lower said.

Police reviewed video at the scene and it showed the following: the employee, plus two other people, were seen arguing near the gas pumps. The argument escalated into a fight, then the employee was struck in the head with the martial arts weapon.

The incident is under investigation, Lower said.