Body found near Nisqually Friday afternoon
A body was found Friday afternoon in the 2200 block of Reservation Road Southeast near Nisqually, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office officials said in an update Friday evening that the person who died had been dead for some time.
The person who died still hasn’t been identified, Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday.
Also unknown was how the body wound up in that location, he said.
The autopsy is set for Tuesday, Warnock said.
This story was originally published September 26, 2021 3:22 PM.
