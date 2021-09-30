3 men stabbed on Wheeler Avenue in Olympia after argument escalates to fight, police say

A plane crash near Warren started a wildfire and led to two people being hospitalized. Getty Images

Three men were stabbed — and two of them suffered serious injuries — after an argument escalated to a fight on Wheeler Avenue in Olympia on Wednesday, according to Olympia police.

Two of the men were admitted to Providence St. Peter Hospital in critical condition, while a third man was treated at Capital Medical Center for minor injuries, Lt. Paul Lower said Thursday.

The medical status of the two men at Providence has been upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

About 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, a man stopped at a homeless encampment along Wheeler Avenue to buy drugs, Lower said.

An argument ensued between the buyer and two other men, and the argument continued after the transaction, ultimately resulting in a fight. All three men were armed with knives, he said.

After the fight, the man who bought drugs drove away from the scene and called 911 to report the incident.

No arrests have been made just yet because all three men claim they acted in self-defense, Lower said.

Police also are pretty certain the argument wasn’t related to the drug transaction, he said.

Police continue to investigate.

“We don’t have a very clear story,” Lower said.

