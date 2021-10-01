Lacey candidates Cox, Peguero met in a public forum. Here’s what they had to say

Lacey City Council Position No. 7 candidates Carolyn Cox (right) and Felix Peguero (far left) addressed Gateway Rotary members Wednesday morning. Moderator and club member Doug Mah stands between both candidates. Rolf Boone

Gateway Rotary near Lacey has been hosting local political candidates this fall, giving them a chance to field questions from club members and ask questions of their own.

Port of Olympia candidates in the District 2 and District 3 races made appearances this month, and on Wednesday the club shifted to Lacey City Council Position No. 7 candidates Carolyn Cox and Felix Peguero.

Cox, the incumbent, is running for a second term. She’s a retired communications professional, while the challenger Peguero is a financial adviser with Edward Jones.

Here’s what they had to say:

What is your leadership style?

Cox: “My style is inclusive. I think it’s far better to build bridges and relationships and understanding with people. One of the things I’ve tried to do on city council is not only build relationships within the city and with seatmates, but also to build relationships with my counterparts in neighboring cities and the county. I’ve done this because regional collaboration is the most effective way to deal with huge problems like climate change and homelessness — problems I think would be silly for Lacey to try to solve on its own. We can use tax dollars more wisely and together accomplish a lot more by working together.”

Peguero: “I’m a type A personality. I’m driven. I’m not afraid to face things and challenges head on. I’ve done that throughout my life, including in the military as a combat veteran. I started a business from nearly scratch. I helped establish the foundations of six other Edwards Jones’ offices in the area. I’m not afraid to roll my sleeves up, get down and dirty and get it done. I’m not about talking policy to death, which is what we do here. We talk about it, talk about it, talk about it. Let’s get something done.”

Would you support a Metropolitan Parks District in Lacey?

(Lacey voters did not support it in 2018. If the MPD had been approved, it would’ve levied a property tax to fund, acquire and maintain city parks.)

Peguero: “I would put it up for a vote and if the people want it, they can vote on it. Apparently they already voted no, so we’re here to represent the people. If people want it, let’s put it on the ballot and see what the people say.”

Cox: “I favored the ballot measure in 2018. It is a reasonable expectation that the people who enjoy parks help pay for them. Realistically, our city budget just can’t cover all the park offerings we would like to have. A case in point: We have the 500-acre Greg Cuoio Park and we’re working on a master plan. It costs money to come up with programs and facilities. Again, it will be up to voters to decide, but Lacey has over 1,200 acres of parkland and we need to give it the classy Lacey treatment it deserves.”

What should Lacey City Council do to help address climate change?

Peguero: “I’ll be quite frank. I’ve knocked on about 5,000 doors during the campaign and not one person has been concerned about climate change. Not one. You know what they’re concerned about? Trees, the tree canopy. They want to make sure Lacey maintains trees. I would propose that we have the proper tools in place, and that we’re strategic when we’re developing, so that we’re saving our largest trees to help reduce our carbon footprint. And we need to make sure we do our own part to be good stewards of the environment.”

Cox: “I think Lacey residents have already told us that we need to address it. We have done considerable community outreach. A majority agree that government has a role in addressing climate change and that government should pay for it. That’s a pretty good mandate to me. I don’t think we can ignore what’s been happening to our climate. We had two feet of snow in February and 100-degree temperatures over the summer. We have to take steps to reduce carbon, and we’re just foolish if we don’t. I think we can chip away it by looking at what we’re already doing and build on it and plan the expenses of it as we go.”

If you received a $1 million grant, how would you spend the money?

Peguero: “I would use it to create other grants for local nonprofits that help address our homelessness crisis.”

Cox: “A million dollars sounds like a lot, but it goes quickly when you’re dealing with issues like homelessness. I would apply all of it to permanent supportive housing that we would use to help those currently living on our streets move into shelter and be supported there.”

The forum ended with each candidate asking a question of their counterpart. Cox asked the following of Peguero: Do you support the Thurston Climate Mitigation plan, yes or no, and what do you think we should we do about implementing it?

Peguero: “It’s important to be a good steward of the environment. The plan that’s in place... it’s my understanding that we have to wait for the planning commission to provide us with what plans and options we’re going to implement, and each jurisdiction has its own choice as to what to implement. We need to understand the costs and how we’re going to get the money to make that happen. It’s not a yes or no. I’m willing to take a look at it and see what the costs are and make an informed decision.”

Peguero asked Cox about her recent decision on the Regional Housing Council to advance a possible countywide home fund tax, which could be implemented by a vote of commissioners, also known as a “councilmanic” action, or a vote of the people.

Cox: “This is a one-tenth of one percent sales tax increase that would go toward permanent supportive housing and mental health services. Thurston County has declared homelessness an emergency. This tax would cost you a penny on a $10 purchase and a dime on a $100 purchase. It’s not a lot to ask. The average person would pay $16. I am very much in favor of it and I hope you all agree.”