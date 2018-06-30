Two arrested on suspicion of murder of Randle teen

Two days after investigators looking for a missing teen found a body in a shallow grave in a remote area of East Lewis County, two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Benito S. Marquez, 16, and his brother Jonathan R. Adamson, 21, sought as persons of interest in the case, were arrested Friday in Ellensburg, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday morning.

Just after noon on Saturday, the Lewis County Coroner’s Office announced the body found was positively identified as Ben Eastman III, 16, of Randle. The cause of death was listed as blunt-force trauma to the head, and the manner of death is homicide.

“This is a horrific and senseless death that will have a lasting impact on this small community, surrounding area, and all involved,” Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza said in a statement. “Through the work of our deputies, detectives, other agencies, and the citizens of Lewis County, we have been able to apprehend the two we feel are responsible for the murder of Ben Eastman III.”





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The pair were arrested late Friday by Washington State Patrol troopers on Interstate 90 near Ellensburg. Both suspects are expected to make their first appearances in Lewis County Superior Court on the charges on Monday.

Eastman was reported missing Wednesday. The teen reportedly lived with his father in Randle, but hadn’t been seen since June 23.

Deputies contacted Marquez, a friend of Eastman’s, who was thought to be the last person to see the teen. Marquez reportedly told deputies Eastman never showed up.

On Thursday, deputies were following up on leads in the case. At 4 p.m., their investigation led them to a shallow grave at a remote property off Cispus Road reportedly belonging to a relative of Marquez’s, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Initially deputies were advised the gravesite was for a dog that had recently died, but felt the information was suspicious in light of (the) recent report of the runaway/missing juvenile,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found the grave, and discovered it contained a dead body.

Chief Deputy Bruce Kimsey of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said Friday he could not release more details about the case to the media.

“We’re holding some information pretty tight,” he said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the grave appeared to be only a few days old.