Video captures vicious street brawl at intersection

A driver photographed a nasty street brawl between female motorists at an intersection in Bradenton, Florida.
Byron police Lt. Bryan Hunter was driving in Macon near Riverside Drive and Spring Street on June 26, 2018, when he was rear-ended by a distracted driver. Everyone in the three-car crash was OK because they were all wearing seat belts, Hunter said.

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

4 cars shot on SR 509 in Des Moines

Police are responding to a report of four cars struck by gunfire on State Route 509 in Des Moines Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Washington State Patrol say there were no injuries and are looking for an "active shooter."

More than 35 alleged members of a drug trafficking organization have been arrested this week, part of an ongoing drug trafficking ring takedown across Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Thurston Counties, according to U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes.