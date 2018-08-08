Pair fire shots at Pierce deputies, lead 30-mile high-speed chase, officials say

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people who shot at them while leading them on a 30-mile high-speed chase Wednesday evening, a department spokesman said.
The chase wound through the Tacoma Tideflats, down into Parkland, through Spanaway and on Mountain Highway East ended at 360th Street South about 6:30 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The pair were pointing guns out of the window of the vehicle they were in and fired at pursuing Pierce County deputies, Troyer said. Tacoma police, Lakewood police and the Washington State Patrol assisted in the chase.
The suspects were shocked with Tasers before being detained, Troyer said.
Ashley deChoudens of Tacoma was headed home from the Sprague Avenue ramp on state Route 16 to southbound Interstate 5 when she saw a pair of State Patrol vehicles go by her at what she estimated was 80 mph.
Then she saw Ruston police officers driving on the grass to try and get onto southbound I-5.
“It just reminded me of an episode of ‘Dukes of Hazzard,’” deChoudens said. “Like, ‘What are those Duke boys up to?’
“I’ve definitely never seen them do that before.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
