Man caught on camera stealing skateboard

A man was caught on camera stealing a skateboard from Central Coast Surfboards on Marsh Street in San Luis Obispo, California. SLO police are searching for the suspect.
A woman was shot when a man opened fire inside a Winco grocery store on July 30, 2018 in Richland, Wash. Initial reports stated that several shots were fired at about 7:40 p.m., though police later said it may have just been one shot.

Steven Powell, a convicted sex offender and father of Josh Powell — who killed sons Charlie and Braden in a house fire in 2012 and is believed to have killed his wife Susan Powell in 2009 — died at a Tacoma hospital this week.

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.