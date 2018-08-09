Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver on Mountain Highway, troopers say

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver north of Eatonville on Thursday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The bicyclist was riding north at state Route 7 and 320th Street East between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. when she was struck by a northbound driver that veered onto the shoulder, State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste said. That driver fled the scene.
A nearby resident went outside about 10:15 a.m. and walked to the end of their driveway and spotted an abandoned bicycle in their grass.
“They thought, ‘Huh, that’s weird,’ walked down a little further and saw the body in the ditch,” Batiste said.
They called 911, and troopers arrived and identified the 66-year-old Eatonville woman as the victim.
Troopers interviewed residents and were able to determine the bicyclist was struck sometime between 8:30 and 9:30.
Fragments of bodywork and a headlight assembly indicate a black vehicle likely struck the woman, Batiste said. Troopers are trying to find a damaged vehicle matching that description.
Northbound traffic on Mountain Highway East was blocked until 3 p.m. as troopers investigated the incident.
Anyone with information about the deadly incident is asked to contact the State Patrol at 253-538-3240.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments