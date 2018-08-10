Olympia woman dies after being found in the street. Her family wants to know what happened

The family of a woman found unconscious near her home in west Olympia who later died is asking anyone with any information to come forward.
Yvonne McDonald, 56, was found by a street sweeper on the 900 block of Division Street Northwest at about 7 a.m. Tuesday. She was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital, where she died that evening.
McDonald was found a few blocks from her apartment. Police are investigating the case as an unattended death until the coroner’s office determines her cause of death, said Lt. Paul Lower.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
But McDonald’s family members described her as bruised and severely injured when they saw her at the hospital. They fear she was attacked and want to know who did this.
“It’s baffling. It’s like something out a movie,” said Talauna Reed, Yvonne’s niece who lives in Olympia. “Whatever happened, she didn’t deserve this. I can’t believe she’s not here.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.
