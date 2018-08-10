Reward for information about cat killings reaches $15K after PETA gets involved

A recent string of cat killings in Thurston County has caught the attention a well-known animal rights group.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of someone on cruelty charges in the case, according to a PETA news release.

That is on top of the $10,000 raised by Pasado’s Safe Haven and others.

Since October, seven cats have been mutilated and killed in the area. The latest, Harley, was found dead Sunday near his home in west Olympia.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“If there’s a serial cat killer on the loose, it’s essential that anyone with information about this case come forward before the victim count rises any higher,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said in a news release. “Cases like these are why PETA urges animal guardians to keep cats indoors, where they’ll be safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurston County Animal Services at 360-352-2510.