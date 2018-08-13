Oklahoma police search for man dressed as Spider-man during brutal robbery

Police in Oklahoma City are looking for three suspects in connection to a convenience store robbery. One wore a Spider-Man mask and followed the other two in.
By
Woman shot inside Richland Winco store

Crime

Woman shot inside Richland Winco store

A woman was shot when a man opened fire inside a Winco grocery store on July 30, 2018 in Richland, Wash. Initial reports stated that several shots were fired at about 7:40 p.m., though police later said it may have just been one shot.

‘We believe a lot of secrets died with him’

News

‘We believe a lot of secrets died with him’

Steven Powell, a convicted sex offender and father of Josh Powell — who killed sons Charlie and Braden in a house fire in 2012 and is believed to have killed his wife Susan Powell in 2009 — died at a Tacoma hospital this week.