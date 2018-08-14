A 66-year-old Eatonville woman was killed while riding her bike Thursday morning after a hit-and-run driver struck her and left her along the road, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Crime

Troopers arrest man they say left Mountain Highway bicyclist for dead, then fled

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

August 14, 2018

Washington State Patrol detectives have arrested the driver they say hit and killed a bicyclist last week on state Route 7 near Eatonville.

Susan Rainwater, 66, was struck Thursday morning while riding on Mountain Highway East near 320th Street East when a northbound driver veered onto the shoulder and struck her, State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste said. A neighbor later found her body in a ditch.

The 37-year-old Roy man was booked into Pierce County Jail just after 11 a.m. on suspicion of vehicular homicide, felony hit-and-run and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Fragments of bodywork and a headlight assembly indicated that a black vehicle likely struck Rainwater.

An anonymous tip led troopers to the man, Batiste said. The tipster gave a license plate to a black pickup truck and described front-end damage to it.

When confronted by detectives, the man admitted to striking Rainwater, Batiste said.

The Roy man frequently drives a black 1986 Chevrolet pickup registered to his father, Batiste said. Commenters on Reddit were able to narrow down the make and model of the fragments to a mid-80s General Motors pickup’s headlight bezel.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

