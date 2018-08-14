Troopers arrest man they say left Mountain Highway bicyclist for dead, then fled

Washington State Patrol detectives have arrested the driver they say hit and killed a bicyclist last week on state Route 7 near Eatonville.

Susan Rainwater, 66, was struck Thursday morning while riding on Mountain Highway East near 320th Street East when a northbound driver veered onto the shoulder and struck her, State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste said. A neighbor later found her body in a ditch.

The 37-year-old Roy man was booked into Pierce County Jail just after 11 a.m. on suspicion of vehicular homicide, felony hit-and-run and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Fragments of bodywork and a headlight assembly indicated that a black vehicle likely struck Rainwater.

An anonymous tip led troopers to the man, Batiste said. The tipster gave a license plate to a black pickup truck and described front-end damage to it.

When confronted by detectives, the man admitted to striking Rainwater, Batiste said.

The Roy man frequently drives a black 1986 Chevrolet pickup registered to his father, Batiste said. Commenters on Reddit were able to narrow down the make and model of the fragments to a mid-80s General Motors pickup’s headlight bezel.



