Community remembers Lindsey Baum

Jeremy Simon, 37, of Roy was charged in the hit-and-run death of Eatonville resident Susan Rainwater in Pierce County Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The 66-year-old grandmother was struck on state Route 7 near Eatonville last Thursday.
Ryan Shearon pleaded not guilty at arraignment Friday, to charges related to a police chase Aug. 8, 2018 in Pierce County. Shearon allegedly pointed a gun at various sheriff’s deputies and Tacoma officers. A toy gun was found in his car.
Multiple agencies respond to the Yelm Kingdom Hall on Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious device was found on the property. This is the latest in a series of fires and other crimes targeting Kingdom Halls in Thurston County.
In this gut-busting footage, a herd of cows were caught on a sheriff's office helicopter video camera helping police corral a Florida car theft suspect who was running through a pasture in Seminole County.
A woman was shot when a man opened fire inside a Winco grocery store on July 30, 2018 in Richland, Wash. Initial reports stated that several shots were fired at about 7:40 p.m., though police later said it may have just been one shot.