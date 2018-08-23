“Abduction” was a hoax, Washington State Patrols says

Police were investigating the report of a suspected abduction attempt on the walking trails around Capitol Lake at Heritage Park in Olympia.
By
Community remembers Lindsey Baum

Crime

Community remembers Lindsey Baum

Family, friends, searchers and law enforcement gathered at Evergreen Christian Community to remember Lindsey Baum, the 10-year-old McCleary girl who disappeared in 2009.