Human remains found at South Hill construction site belong to woman missing for 2 months

Human remains discovered at a South Hill construction site are those of a woman who disappeared two months ago after getting a flat tire.
Ginger Gover, 41, was last seen July 29 after leaving her home in Olympia and visiting friends in downtown Tacoma.
While on the way to visit other friends in Eatonville, she called one of them about 10:20 a.m. to say she had a flat tire and was going to get it fixed.
A friend later told Pierce County sheriff’s detectives that Gover called him for help and he fixed her tire at a gas station near 112th Street East and Canyon Road East. The friend said he last saw Gover driving south on Canyon Road East.
Her father reported her missing two days later.
Gover was her dad’s caretaker and never out of contact with him for long.
Detectives grew more concerned about her disappearance after Gover’s Honda Civic was found stripped down at an abandoned warehouse in the 900 block of Valley Avenue Northwest. It had been moved off a trailer in the early morning hours of Aug. 4, witnesses said.
On Thursday, construction workers at a site in the 14000 block of 94th Avenue East were repairing an entrance when they discovered human remains.
Officials said Tuesday the remains are Gover but are not sure yet how she died.
It is being investigated as a homicide, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
