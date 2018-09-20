Tacoma woman found shot dead on JBLM, FBI says

The FBI is investigating the death of a Tacoma woman who was found dead on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, a bureau spokeswoman said Thursday evening.
The body of Jessica Jackson, 34, was found on the base Sept. 13, FBI spokeswoman Jillian Voigt said.
Pierce County medical examiners found that Jackson died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and ruled her death a homicide.
The FBI declined to give further details about Jackson’s death, citing an ongoing investigation.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments