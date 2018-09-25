The relationship between alcohol and sexual assault
Although it is difficult to calculate the prevalence of sexual abuse due to underreporting, studies suggest alcohol plays a significant role in the potential for sexual abuse, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
An armed robber was shot at by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies early Monday after he refused to drop his gun outside the Walmart in the 20300 block of Mountain Highway East in Spanaway. He later fatally shot himself.
About 200 people marched to City Hall to demand an inquest into the perplexing death of 56-year-old Yvonne McDonald, found bruised and unconscious just blocks from her westside Olympia apartment last month.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said it was investigating the death of Jason Boek, who was shot in a confrontation with an Uber driver on August 28. Police released dashcam video from the car of Uber driver Robert Westlake.
Witnesses reported what they thought was an abduction attempt Wednesday night on the walking trails at Heritage Park in Olympia. On Thursday, Washington State Patrol said a credible tip led them to the perpetrators and called the event a hoax.
A woman leaves Tapatio Restaurant in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday after bagging the donation jar for Heydi Rivas-Villanueva's family. Heydi, 7, was killed when caught in the crossfire of a gunfight outside the restaurant on Aug. 11.
Jeremy Simon, 37, of Roy was charged in the hit-and-run death of Eatonville resident Susan Rainwater in Pierce County Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The 66-year-old grandmother was struck on state Route 7 near Eatonville last Thursday.
Ryan Shearon pleaded not guilty at arraignment Friday, to charges related to a police chase Aug. 8, 2018 in Pierce County. Shearon allegedly pointed a gun at various sheriff’s deputies and Tacoma officers. A toy gun was found in his car.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.