Man eludes police for more than a day after allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend and partner

A 43-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning after eluding police for more than 24 hours, according to Lacey Police Commander Jim Mack.
Charging documents give the following account:
The incident began late Monday night at the Timbers Apartments at 2928 Ruddell Road SE after a domestic disturbance was called in between the man, his ex-girlfriend and her current partner. The man was upset that his ex-girlfriend was seeing another person. This led to an altercation where the man allegedly assaulted the ex-girlfriend and her partner.
The man left the apartment in his vehicle as police arrived on scene. Police pursued the suspect, who gave chase.
Near the 2800 Block of Ruddell Road the suspect crashed into another vehicle then fled the scene. K-9 units followed the suspect, but were unable to find him. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital with minor injuries.
On Tuesday evening just before midnight, the man arrived at Capital Medical Center and asked to turn himself in. But when police arrived at the hospital, they could not find the man.
Police contacted the man’s family and went to their address on Rockcress Drive Southeast, east of Lacey. The man was arrested there without incident.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of burglary in the first degree domestic violence, assault in the second degree domestic violence, assault in the fourth degree domestic violence, assault in the fourth degree, attempt to elude pursuing police vehicle, hit and run injury or death, and malicious mischief domestic violence.
