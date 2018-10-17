Paralyzed father relied on special bike to get around, then it was stolen. Have you seen it?

Have you seen a unique three-wheeled bicycle pedaling around Pierce County? If so, Pierce County sheriff’s deputies want to hear about it.
They’re looking for the stolen bike to return it to its owner, who relies on the bike with an electric assisted motor and hand pedals after being partially paralyzed in a mountain biking accident two years ago.
“I feel like all my freedoms have been stripped away,” Nathan Mann told KIRO-7. “My sanity is kind of slipping. It’s emotional.”
Someone stole the bike between 9:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 11) and 1 p.m. Friday (Oct. 12) from a carport on 50th Avenue East in Frederickson by cutting off the locks.
The bike is valued at $14,000.
It is described as a black and bright green Sport-On Explorer III that was customized for Mann.
His daughter, Luna, said she’s sad somebody stole from her father because she loved riding bikes with him.
“I’m a daddy’s girl and I love going out and being with my dad and out doing what I love, so it’s just painful,” Luna Mann said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
