He spent $10 at a Centralia restaurant, but received $130 in return. Now, police are looking for a suspect

A man left a Centralia restaurant on Saturday with $130 that wasn’t his, according to Centralia police.
Police are now looking for a man, described as white, who was last seen wearing a black jacket, a hat and camouflage-style pants, Sgt. Patricia Finch said Sunday.
Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, the man had spent $10 at Coconuts Island Grill in the 1200 block of Alder Street. The server returned to give the man his change, but accidentally gave him a separate amount of money that totaled $130.
Despite expecting a much smaller amount of change, police think he knowingly accepted the larger amount and left the restaurant.
Coconuts Island Grill is a relatively new restaurant, according to The (Centralia) Chronicle. It opened in September.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Centralia police at 360-330-7860.
