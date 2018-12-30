Crime

He spent $10 at a Centralia restaurant, but received $130 in return. Now, police are looking for a suspect

By Rolf Boone

December 30, 2018 04:23 PM

A 53-year-old Lakewood man was injured early Saturday after he was struck by a dark-colored SUV that left the scene, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A 53-year-old Lakewood man was injured early Saturday after he was struck by a dark-colored SUV that left the scene, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A 53-year-old Lakewood man was injured early Saturday after he was struck by a dark-colored SUV that left the scene, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A man left a Centralia restaurant on Saturday with $130 that wasn’t his, according to Centralia police.

Police are now looking for a man, described as white, who was last seen wearing a black jacket, a hat and camouflage-style pants, Sgt. Patricia Finch said Sunday.

Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, the man had spent $10 at Coconuts Island Grill in the 1200 block of Alder Street. The server returned to give the man his change, but accidentally gave him a separate amount of money that totaled $130.

Despite expecting a much smaller amount of change, police think he knowingly accepted the larger amount and left the restaurant.

Coconuts Island Grill is a relatively new restaurant, according to The (Centralia) Chronicle. It opened in September.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Centralia police at 360-330-7860.

Rolf Boone

Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.

  Comments  