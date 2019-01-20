Have you seen this person of interest? Tumwater police need your help

Tumwater police are asking the public to help identify a person of interest wanted in connection to a residential burglary.
The burglary occurred on Jan. 11 in the 2900 block of 70th Ave. SW.
The person of interest is also thought to be associated with a blue and silver Ford truck with a travel trailer.
Anyone with information about the person of interest is asked to call Officer Russ Mize or Tumwater police at 360-754-4200.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments