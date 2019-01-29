Have you seen this theft suspect? Lacey police need your help

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of stealing a $1,000 computer from a local business.
The item, described as a space gray, 128 gigabyte, iPad computer, was stolen from Aaron’s, a rent-to-own business at 610 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, according to Lacey police.
Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said Tuesday police have yet to identify or arrest the theft suspect.
The computer was stolen on Jan. 3.
Store staff discovered the computer was missing after a check of inventory. They then reviewed store video and alerted police on Jan. 7, Newcomb said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333, or call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
