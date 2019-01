Theft suspect caught on camera in Lacey. Do you recognize him?

The Lacey Police Department seeks help identifying the man caught on camera stealing an item worth $1000 at Aaron Sales and Leasing on Jan. 3. If you recognize him, call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.