Have you seen this man? Lacey police need your help

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man suspected of fraud.
The man on Friday allegedly used a stolen credit card to buy a cell phone at Walmart on Galaxy Drive Northeast.
The suspect, thought to be in his 20s, is described as a light-skinned male with dark hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and short pants.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or Lacey police at 360-459-4333.
