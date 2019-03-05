Additional charges filed against Randle murder suspect could result in life sentence

New charges were filed this week against Jonathon R. Adamson in connection with the death of 16-year-old Benjamin Eastman III, including a charge of first-degree aggravated murder – which, upon conviction, would result in a mandatory life sentence.
Adamson, 21, currently has a jury trial scheduled for Aug. 5. He was slated to plead guilty last week, but told his attorney, Don Blair, the morning of the hearing that he wasn’t going to go through with the plea.
Also last week, Adamson’s brother and co-defendant Benito S. Marquez, 17, pleaded guilty to all counts against him, including first-degree murder and first-degree rape. During his hearing, both Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer and Marquez’s attorney Shane O'Rourke referenced updated information on Adamson’s role in Eastman’s death.
Meyer, who declined to say where that information had come from, said Adamson’s new slate of charges were more appropriate given the allegations.
In total, Adamson is facing charges of first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, first-degree assault, first-degree rendering criminal assistance, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful disposal of remains and two counts of tampering with a witness.
Meyer said the witness tampering charges stem from Adamson allegedly giving information to two of his siblings, who were then delivering that information to Marquez. Adamson has been incarcerated in the Lewis County Jail since June 30, and Marquez since July 2.
During a review hearing in Lewis County Superior Court last week, Meyer requested that Adamson, who’s being held on $10 million bail, instead be held without bail. Blair told Judge James Lawler that the change wouldn’t make a difference for his client, who had no intention of posting bail. Lawler said there would be no change to the bail amount.
Adamson has an arraignment hearing on the new charges on March 7.
According to a statement on the guilty plea in Marquez’s case, on June 24, 2018, he and Adamson were camping when they decided to lure Eastman into the woods with the intention of killing him.
“We knew that he would not suspect that we were going to kill him and used that trust to our advantage,” reads the document.
The brothers allegedly beat Eastman somewhere between 20 and 45 minutes, then Eastman got free and ran to his assailants’ car, locking himself inside. Adamson then allegedly unlocked the vehicle and Eastman was pulled out for the beating to continue.
Adamson is accused of cutting Eastman across the back with a box cutter and raping him with a stick.
“After murdering (Eastman), we buried his body near the scene of the crimes. After discussing the matter with our mother, my brother and I decided to move the body to our grandparents’ property,” the document reads.
Deputies investigating Eastman’s disappearance found his body in a shallow grave on June 28. A cross made of sticks marked the grave.
The suspects’ mother, Kindra Adamson, pleaded guilty last year to two counts of rendering criminal assistance. Emma Brown, who is identified in documents as Adamson’s fiancé, pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of rendering criminal assistance.
As conditions of Marquez, Kindra Adamson and Brown’s plea deals, all would serve as state witnesses in any case connected with theirs. That means all could be called to testify against Adamson if his case goes to a trial.
