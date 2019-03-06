Coroner IDs man shot and killed by Lewis County deputies

The Lewis County Coroner’s Office says the man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies over the weekend was Robert D. Richardson, 40, of Graham.
The shooting happened early Sunday in Glenoma. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy and reserve deputy were on patrol when they came across Richardson in a vehicle on Rainey Creek Road.
After checking his driving status, they learned he had a felony warrant in Pierce County for first-degree child rape and two counts of second-degree child molestation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies asked Richardson to step out of the vehicle, he allegedly pulled out a weapon and pointed it at the them. That’s when they shot him.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Richardson was pronounced dead the scene. The coroner’s office said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.
The deputies have been put on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.
Comments