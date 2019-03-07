Owner of German Shepherd that caused ‘severe disfiguring’ to Spanaway boy is charged

A Spanaway woman whose dog bit at least two people has been charged.
The latest attack took place May 25, 2017.
An 8-year-old boy was playing with his sister in the street outside their house on 16th Ave. Ct. E.
The 41-year-old woman was walking back and forth to her car while Jagger, her German Shepherd, followed.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Witnesses said the children did nothing to provoke the attack.
“She turned the corner and saw Jagger had the victim by the neck,” according to charging papers.
The woman was able to pull her dog off the boy.
The child was taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, where doctors said he suffered “severe disfiguring” to the neck and puncture wounds to his left shoulder and back.
When deputies came to investigate, the German Shepherd allegedly nipped a deputy’s hand but did not break the skin.
Records indicate Jagger had previously bitten one person and deputies had spoken to the woman in the past about keeping her dog leashed and controlled.
The boy’s family sued their neighbor after the dog attack and in January, a judge ordered the woman to pay $180,251 to the boy, records show.
On Wednesday, prosecutors charged the woman with being an owner of a dog that attacks. She is scheduled to be arraigned March 20.
Comments