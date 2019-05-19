Olympia police seek more information about downtown stabbing

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed in the arm Saturday night in downtown Olympia, according to police.

The incident may or may not be connected to a fight that took place where the man was stabbed, Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower said Sunday. The victim claims he was not part of the fight, Lower said.

The stab wound was treated at the scene by an Olympia Fire Department crew, he said.

About 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a report of a group of people fighting near an alley in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue. When police arrived, those at the scene ran off in different directions, Lower said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 20-year-old victim said he was stabbed by a “heavyset woman” who was then pulled from the scene by a man. They were last seen headed west on Fourth Avenue, Lower said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.