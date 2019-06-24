A sex offender tried to lure kids into his car at a Pierce County convenience store, charges say

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A sex offender accused of trying to lure children into his vehicle outside a Pierce County convenience store has been charged.

Gerald Thongkum Blaisure, who turns 43 this week, was ordered held without bail Monday until he undergoes a competency evaluations.

Prosecutors have charged him with three counts of luring.

Charging papers give this account of what happened:

Blaisure almost hit a 14-year-old and two 12-year-old girls Friday as he drove into the parking lot of the convenience store in the 100 block of 143rd Street South in Spanaway.

He rolled down his window and gestured for the kids to come over. He asked them for $5, and they said they didn’t have cash.

Then he said: “Come get in my car; you will be safe with me; get in my car.”

Instead, the children ran into the store and told the clerk what happened.

Blaisure followed, and a customer stood in front of him.

Then Blaisure knocked a drink out of the customer’s hand, and they scuffled.

One of the kids called her mother, who came to the store and took a photo of Blaisure and his license plate.

Blaisure told her he was trying to protect the kids.

“How are you protecting them by luring them into your car?” she asked.

He drove off.

Police found him parked outside a strip club a few hours later.

He rolled up his window after police told him he was under arrest and did not get out of the car.

They broke the window and needed backup to get him under control.

Blaisure said he was trying to help the children.





“I like kids,” he said.

He said he’d been trying to protect the children from the laundromat, and then he rambled.

Blaisure is registered as a Level 1 sex offender, those considered least likely to re-offend.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree child rape in 2013.

Charging papers in that case alleged that he sexually abused and provided methamphetamine to a 15-year-old girl he met online.

He was sentenced to five years in prison.