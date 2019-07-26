Teen girl is suspected in fatal stabbing of her mom’s boyfriend in Federal Way

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

A teenage girl is suspected of fatally stabbing her mother’s boyfriend at a Federal Way apartment Friday morning, police said.

Officers were called just after 8 a.m. to a complex in the 31500 block of First Avenue South and found a 16-year-old girl and 35-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been identified.

The girl was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police said they are still investigating but it appears the teen stabbed her mom’s live-in boyfriend and then herself.

A motive was not immediately released.

A woman was in the apartment at the time of the stabbings, KIRO-TV reported.