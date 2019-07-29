Man killed during argument over trailer is identified. Have you seen the suspected gunman?

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

Deputies are searching for a felon suspected of fatally shooting an acquaintance in Eatonville Sunday night.

Hobert Clark, 25, has an “extensive violent criminal history” and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

He allegedly killed a 50-year-old man living in a trailer on his father’s property after an argument over where the trailer was parked.

The victim was identified Monday as Robert Warner.

After telling Warner days before that he had to leave, Clark went to the victim’s trailer in the 4600 block of 350th Street East to confront Warner about not moving off the property.

Witnesses called 911 about 5:15 p.m. Sunday to report Warner had been shot and Clark had fled the scene on a white, sport-style motorcycle.

Warner died of a shotgun wound to the chest, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Since the shooting, deputies have been unable to find Clark.

He has a state Department of Corrections warrant for escape from community custody and was recently released from prison.

In December, Clark was sentenced to 17 months in prison after being convicted of third-degree assault and bail jumping for beating his girlfriend with his fists and a wooden coat hanger.

The victim suffered fractured cheek bones in the assault, which she said took place after he accused her of cheating on him.

Clark has prior convictions for reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, third-degree malicious mischief, possessing of a stolen vehicle and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is described as white, 5-feet-10 and 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.