6 debit/credit card skimmers found on gasoline pumps on Yelm Highway

Six debit/credit card skimmers were found inside the gasoline pumps at Tri Lake Market on Yelm Highway, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The market is in the 8000 block of Yelm Highway Southeast. The Sheriff’s Office says the skimmers were placed on the pumps on Aug. 30 but have since been removed.

“If you find charges on your credit/debit card that are not yours, contact your financial institution immediately,” the Sheriff’s Office said via social media on Thursday.

The incident is under investigation.

