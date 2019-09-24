3 arrested for burglary near former Olympia brewery site

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two men and one woman were arrested in Tumwater over the weekend on suspicion of second-degree burglary, according to Thurston County Superior Court information.

Other booking charges included “making or having burglary tools,” and possession of methamphetamine.

According to charging documents:

Tumwater police were dispatched about 9:40 a.m. Saturday after a LOTT Clean Water Alliance employee reported hearing “stuff rustling around” inside a building that LOTT uses for storage in the 4000 block of Capitol Boulevard Southeast. That’s near former Olympia Brewing Co. property in Tumwater valley.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The officer and employee entered the building and discovered “large industrial electrical panels that had obvious signs of damage.”

Then the officer discovered a backpack and three suspects, huddled together and lying on the floor in the fetal position.

“All three had their faces covered with their hands, all three were wearing dark clothing and all three had tools and copper wire remnants strewn about them,” the charging documents read.

After they were taken into custody, one of the suspects admitted to stripping copper from items inside the building.

Damage was estimated at more than $50,000.