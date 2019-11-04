Police arrest 2 near downtown after man fires pellet gun at hammer-wielding suspect

Olympia police arrested two men Sunday after an incident involving a hammer and pellet gun.

Both men were booked into the city of Olympia jail on suspicion of misdemeanor offenses, Lt. Paul Lower said Monday.

About 3:20 p.m. Sunday, a patrol sergeant had just left City Hall when he saw a man, 34, headed east on Fifth Avenue, hitting street signs with a hammer.

The patrol sergeant caught up with the man near Pear Street and Fifth Avenue, and was trying to talk to him when the sergeant heard “three rapid popping sounds.”

The patrol sergeant looked to his right and there was a second man, 20, firing his pellet gun at the man with the hammer.

“He saw the man hitting things with his hammer and was going to make him stop,” said Lower, citing the police report.

The man threw his hammer at the guy with the pellet gun, then both ran off in opposite directions, Lower said.

Multiple officers were needed to subdue the man with the pellet gun, he said.

The 20-year-old was booked into jail on suspicion of aiming and discharging a weapon, obstructing law enforcement, and outstanding warrants.

The 34-year-old with the hammer was booked into jail on suspicion of malicious mischief and obstructing law enforcement.

The two men did not know each other, Lower said.