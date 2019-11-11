Tumwater suspect still at large after weekend robbery, police say

A Tumwater robbery suspect is still at large after an incident on Capitol Boulevard over the weekend, police say.

About 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a man entered Southend Grocery in the 6400 block of Capitol Boulevard Southeast and demanded money from the person behind the counter.

The suspect didn’t have a weapon, and didn’t imply that he had a weapon, he just demanded money, Lt. Jen Kolb said Monday. He was given an undisclosed amount from a cash register but none from a store safe.

A K9 was called in to track the suspect, but the track went cold, leading police to think the man fled in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black man, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, who was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black tennis shoes and something on his hands, possibly gloves, Kolb said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.