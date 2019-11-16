Suspect held on $5 million bail in fatal Centralia stabbing

A Centralia man accused of killing one person and injuring another with a knife Tuesday evening is being held on $5 million bail pending future court hearings and a mental health evaluation.

Joshua L. Fleck, 29, was charged Wednesday in Lewis County Superior Court with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, both listed as domestic violence offenses.

Lewis County Coroner Warren McLeod has not yet released the deceased victim’s name or official cause of death.

According to court documents, Centralia police officers responded at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday to an address in the 1100 block of South Pearl Street for a report of an assault.

“Dispatch advised there were individuals that had been stabbed,” court documents state.

When officers arrived, they found several people pointing toward a person identified as Fleck. Fleck was talking on a cell phone and his hand appeared to be bleeding, according to court documents.

One alleged victim was holding a bloody towel to her neck. She directed officers to the second victim inside the apartment, records show.

Officers found two men attempting to perform CPR on the second victim, a man who “had an apparent neck injury and was not breathing,” according to court documents. Officers attempted CPR but the man was pronounced dead.

The female victim told officers Fleck was angry because he thought she and the male victim took his marijuana, according to court documents. Fleck allegedly took a knife and stabbed the male victim in the neck.

When the female victim attempted to intervene, she was stabbed in the neck as well. She reportedly fled out a window to a neighbor’s home, according to court documents.

Fleck and the two victims reportedly lived together in the apartment.

Fleck was arrested and police say he admitted to killing the man and wounding the woman, and told police he thought about killing the man on “numerous occasions prior to this incident,” according to court documents.

Fleck was scheduled to make his first appearance in Lewis County Superior Court, but did not appear in person on the request of his court-appointed counsel, Don Blair, Deputy Prosecutor Will Halstead said in Lewis County Superior Court Wednesday.

A review hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.