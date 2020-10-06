Man accused of assault after ramming vehicle in west Olympia

Bail was set at $15,000 for a man accused of intentionally ramming a vehicle in west Olympia last week, Thurston County Superior Court records show.

The court found probable cause on Thursday to charge Jayson M.L. Redfern, 19, with four counts of second-degree assault, felony harassment, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended or revoked.

According to court records:

About 11 p.m. Wednesday, a female driver and her three passengers were headed west on Harrison Avenue in Olympia when a black sedan pulled up alongside her and matched her speed. Then the driver began yelling incoherently at the woman.

In an effort to de-escalate the situation, she pulled over into a parking lot, but Redfern continued to yell, claiming the woman had broken a window in his vehicle and that he would kill her for it.

She drove away, but Redfern followed and intentionally rear-ended her vehicle. She pulled over again and Redfern rammed the car twice, then pinned her vehicle with his.

After the man pinned the victim’s vehicle in a parking stall, he got out and threatened to kill the driver and her passengers, then said they were “lucky to be white” and drove off, court records show.

He was later taken into custody in the area. Police described the man as “aggressive and not cooperative,” including slamming his head on the inside of the patrol car.

Arraignment is set for Oct. 13.