Police arrest hit-and-run suspect in Walmart parking lot

Stock photo Getty Images

A 63-year-old Skokomish resident has been arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes after an incident in a Walmart parking lot, according to Shelton police.

About 8 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the Walmart at 301 East Wallace Kneeland Boulevard in Shelton after reports that an SUV was ramming vehicles and that people were running throughout the lot to avoid the vehicle.

A Mason County deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused, according to a news release. Other law enforcement responded, including Shelton Police, but police say the driver continued to elude officers.

Two police vehicles ultimately pinned the suspect vehicle in a ditch, but the driver still refused to exit the SUV, according to the release.

Law enforcement finally pulled the driver through the passenger side window.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of eluding, malicious mischief, hit and run and driving under the influence.